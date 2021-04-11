Newsletter Signup Register / Login
42-year-old man arrested over mother’s murder

Police in Kumagaya, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 69-year-old mother at their home on Saturday.

According to police, Kazuyoshi Okuwaki, a part-time worker, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Police said Okuwaki stabbed his mother, Kinue, several times in the chest with a knife some time on Saturday night. He then covered her nose and mouth with a towel.

Okuwaki turned himself in at Kamagaya Police Station at around 10:05 p.m. When police went to the house, they found Kinue lying on the floor. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Okuwaki has yet to give a motive for killing his mother. The two lived in the house by themselves.

