43-year-old female company exec arrested over indecent behavior with 17-year-old boy

Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old female company board official on suspicion of indecent behavior with a 17-year-old boy she met on a social networking site.

According to police, the unidentified suspect, who lives in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, was arrested on Monday for allegedly violating Nara Prefecture’s juvenile protection law, Fuji TV reported. The incidents occurred between Dec 30 and Jan 4 at a hotel in Nara City.

Police said the woman and the youth, who lives in Nara Prefecture, became acquaintances on Facebook in October. The case came to light when one of the the boy’s guardians consulted with police after he repeatedly stayed away for four days and said he was hanging out with a friend.

The suspect has denied the indecent behavior allegation by claiming she didn’t know the boy was under the age of 18.

