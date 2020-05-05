Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after fatally stabbing brother with pruning shears

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed his 40-year-old brother with pruning shears early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred while the two brothers were staying with their father for Golden Week at his home in Ota Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.  Police said Tetsushi Taguchi, a company employee from Yokohama City, is accused of stabbing his brother Terushi in the back and chest with the shears at around 12:40 a.m.

The victim, who is unemployed and lived in Hidaka, Saitama Prefecture, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said Taguchi told them he doesn’t remember attacking his brother whom he hadn't seen in about six months.

The siblings and their father had dinner together. The father went to bed early while the brothers kept drinking. The father was awoken by the sound of a scream and called 110.

