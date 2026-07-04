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43-year-old man arrested for assaulting 2-year-old son

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KAGAWA

A 43-year-old man in Sakaide City, Kagawa Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his two-year-old son by punching him in the face while inside a parked car.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. on June 25, NTV reported. The incident came to light on July 2 following a report from a child welfare center.

Police said the father, who was arrested on Friday, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I slapped his head, but I didn't punch his face. The injury was caused by a fall."

Another person was in the car at the time and witnessed the incident, police said, without specifying who.

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