crime

43-year-old man arrested for assaulting son at hotel

HOKKAIDO

Police in Urakawa, Hokkaido, said Sunday they have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his son by hitting him on the head with a cup while they were staying at a hotel for the New Year holiday period.

According to police, the incident occurred in the hotel room at around 7 p.m. Saturday. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the man, his ex-wife and their four children had come from Sapporo to spend the New Year holiday in Urakawa.

Police said the man, who had been drinking heavily in their hotel room, got into an argument with his ex-wife. When his oldest son, who is a high school student, tried to intervene, he hit him on the head with a cup.

The boy left the room, bleeding from a cut to his forehead. A hotel employee saw him bleeding and called police. The boy was treated at a hospital for a minor injury.

