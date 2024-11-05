43-year-old man arrested for attempting to kidnap boy on his way home from school

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kidnap an elementary school boy while he was walking home from school.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday in Nakano Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Hiroaki Nara, whose occupation is unknown, suddenly grabbed the boy from behind and dragged him away. The boy called for help, and a passerby subdued Nara and called 110.

The boy was not injured, police said.

Police said Nara has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I had no particular reason for trying to kidnap him.”

