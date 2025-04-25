 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

43-year-old man arrested for groping teenage girl as she walked home in Sapporo

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of indecent assault after he allegedly groped a girl in her late teens as she walked home two weeks ago.

The incident occurred at around 11:25 p.m. on April 10 in Chuo Ward. NTV reported that the girl was on her way home after dining with friends when a man suddenly approached her from behind and groped her breasts.

She resisted and the man fled on foot. The girl was not injured.

On Thursday, police arrested Arihiko Odashima, a university employee, after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

Police said Odashima has admitted to the allegation. Police are investigating whether he may have committed any other similar crimes.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How To Break-Up With Your Partner in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Events

2025 Golden Week Events in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things To Know Before Using Japan’s Hot Springs & Public Baths

Savvy Tokyo

Soba: An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make the Most of Your Commute in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

Tanto Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog