43-year-old man arrested for groping teenage girl as she walked home in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of indecent assault after he allegedly groped a girl in her late teens as she walked home two weeks ago.

The incident occurred at around 11:25 p.m. on April 10 in Chuo Ward. NTV reported that the girl was on her way home after dining with friends when a man suddenly approached her from behind and groped her breasts.

She resisted and the man fled on foot. The girl was not injured.

On Thursday, police arrested Arihiko Odashima, a university employee, after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

Police said Odashima has admitted to the allegation. Police are investigating whether he may have committed any other similar crimes.

© Japan Today