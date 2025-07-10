 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

43-year-old man arrested for smearing bodily fluid on teenage girl on train

4 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of committing indecent acts against a teenage girl by pressing his body against hers and smearing bodily fluid on her clothes while they were on a crowded train.

The incident occurred on a train on Keisei Electric Railway's Keisei Oshiage Line during morning rush hour on Nov 18 last year, Tokyo Shimbun reported. Police said Kensuke Nishinomiya, a company employee, has admitted to the allegation.

According to police, the train was so crowded that it was difficult for passengers to move, and Nishinomiya stood behind the girl and committed the indecent acts. After getting off the train, the girl noticed that her clothes were stained and consulted Kuramae Police Station. 

Nishinomiya emerged as a suspect after an analysis of station surveillance camera footage showed him getting off the train behind the girl.

Police quoted Nishinomiya as saying he had committed similar acts on trains "about 20 times over the past three years.”

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

What kind of body fluids was it?

Saliva?

Blood?

Urine?

cerebral spinal fluid?

tears?

Amniotic fluid?

Synovial fluid?

Peritoneal fluid?

-5 ( +4 / -9 )

Sperm

2 ( +2 / -0 )

And yet the right wing politicians are ranting about badly behaved foreigners.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Speed

Sperm

The bodily fluid is called "semen", not "sperm".

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog