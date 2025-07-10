43-year-old man arrested for smearing bodily fluid on teenage girl on train

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of committing indecent acts against a teenage girl by pressing his body against hers and smearing bodily fluid on her clothes while they were on a crowded train.

The incident occurred on a train on Keisei Electric Railway's Keisei Oshiage Line during morning rush hour on Nov 18 last year, Tokyo Shimbun reported. Police said Kensuke Nishinomiya, a company employee, has admitted to the allegation.

According to police, the train was so crowded that it was difficult for passengers to move, and Nishinomiya stood behind the girl and committed the indecent acts. After getting off the train, the girl noticed that her clothes were stained and consulted Kuramae Police Station.

Nishinomiya emerged as a suspect after an analysis of station surveillance camera footage showed him getting off the train behind the girl.

Police quoted Nishinomiya as saying he had committed similar acts on trains "about 20 times over the past three years.”

