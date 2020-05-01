Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

43-year-old man arrested over mother’s murder

FUKUSHIMA

Police in Fukushima have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing this 71-year-old mother.

Police said Sho Fujita, whose occupation is unknown, stabbed his mother on Friday night and then holed up in the family-run kissaten (Japanese-style cafe) next-door at around 9:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported.

According to police, at around 8:30 p.m., Fujita’s 74-year-old father called 110 and said his wife had been stabbed by their son. When police arrived, Fujita, with a knife, had already barricaded himself in the cafe.

Fujita's mother was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Fujita was eventually talked into coming out of the cafe by his father and police at around 11:50 p.m.

