44-year-old man arrested after paying minor for sex

Police in Nagoya on Sunday arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution law after he allegedly paid a 17-year-old girl to have sex with him.

According to police, Ko Awazu, a company employee, is accused of taking the girl, whom he met on Twitter, to a hotel on Jan 30 and paying her 25,000 yen to have sex with him, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Awazu has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he believed the girl was over the age of 18 and that he thought he was not violating the law.

Police said the case came to light after another girl consulted police about a similar meeting with Awazu.

