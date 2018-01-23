44-year-old man arrested for alleged kidnapping of high school girl

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 44-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping a 16-year-old high school girl who lives in Tochigi Prefecture.
According to police, the suspect, Koji Okohara, met the girl on a members-only social networking site and invited her to his home, despite knowing that she was underage, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Okohara sent a message in which he encouraged the girl to run away from home.
Police said on the morning of Jan 20, the girl told her mother that she would be “studying with friends” after being dropped off at a train station near their home. Soon after, she phoned and asked her mom to read a letter that she left back at home.
After calling her mother, the girl met up with Okohara who took her to his residence where she stayed until the next day.
Meanwhile, the girl’s mother read the note in which her daughter disclosed how she wanted to run away because of worries concerning her studies and friendships. That night, her father filed a missing person’s report, and police swiftly launched an investigation into her whereabouts.
Police were able to identify and locate Okohara after the girl sent him a package by takkyubin addressed to his home on the morning she left home to meet him.
Police said the girl was unharmed when they found her at Okohara’s home on Jan 21.© Japan Today
7 Comments
Login to comment
Michael Jackson
Unemployed stupid and a pedophile three strikes and you're out
stocktrader
Key word here, unharmed! Glad to hear it. I guess this creep will end up doing some time.
Brian Wheway
I am surprised that they didn't track her mobile phone signal (if she had one) also when she phoned home, couldn't the cops trace to see where that phone call was made, IE phone box, his house, mobile phone.? the cops have arrested him on alleged charges of kidnapping, if she went of her own free will ( although she might have been coerced, duped,) how is this kidnapping? kidnapping is taking someone with out there permission, i.e. bundled into the back of a car. I am glad to see that she's been unharmed, it could have been a whole lot worse.
Disillusioned
Kidnapping? She stayed at his house voluntarily for one night. And, she was unharmed. Of course, there is always a chance his intentions were not dishonorable, but that remains to be seen. She’s just a teenage runaway brat that has got this guy into heaps of trouble. There is a chance his intentions were honorable.
Haaa Nemui
I agree with the rest of your post but this part seems likely to be a very small chance. If police are saying he encouraged her to run away... that makes it seem far more likely they weren't honorable intentions. Either way... I don't believe it was kidnapping... more like grooming.
Michael Jackson
@ Dis, I used to think that way but then I read the definition of kidnapped and it includes enticing them away in other words getting them to go voluntarily
Strangerland
What? Can someone else decipher what this is supposed to mean?