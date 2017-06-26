44-year-old man arrested for stalking HKT48 idol group singer

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of stalking an 18-year-old member of idol group HKT48,a sister group of AKB48.
According to police, the suspect, Yoshio Nitta, whose occupation is unknown, is said to have driven by the singer’s apartment in Fukuoka City at a low speed four times between May and June. Fuji TV reported that Nitta was apprehended for violating the stalker regulation law.
The girl's family had previously consulted with Fukuoka police after they noticed that garbage placed outside their apartment disappeared and witnessed a suspicious car driving away.
Police said Nitta has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I adore her and thought I could meet her if I drove past her home.”© Japan Today
Michael Jackson
What a creep. Teach him a lesson.
Daniel Naumoff
Was it worth it? Was it worth getting arrested because you adored some idol girl and wanted to meet her?
Of course it was. Must be one beautiful young singer. Good on you throwing out their litter on your way home. Hats off.
Andrew Crisp
Four times in two months thats a low definition of a stalker
smithinjapan
Andrew Crisp: "Four times in two months thats a low definition of a stalker"
Maybe so, but I'd rather see this than the usual stabbing attempt (or success). Just a few days ago they had the freak that lit the flare and had a knife on him at a 'tarento' and fan meet and greet who said he wanted to kill one of the girls, and of course last year the guy who stalked and nearly killed the one young lady at a concert (and which the police flubbed big time). If the nation's going to keep sexing up and pimping out little girls -- or adults dressed up like sexed up little girls -- they have to either start trying to nip stalkers in the bud, or else stop any kind of fan meetings.
dcog9065
Well this is heartening news to hear a stalker arrested before they go on to do something more serious even after the victim reports the stalker to the police a few times with no follow up. Stealing the garbage is the major warning sign here, although I don't see any evidence of intentional malice or violence
Dan Lewis
"stealing the garbage"?? Creepy perhaps, but I'm not sure "stealing" is appropriate here.
Disillusioned
So, my comments about creepy men following a creepy phenomenon received many thumbs down the other day when they arrested that creep with a knife at the 'hand shake event' in Chiba. What do they expect when they parade scantly clad, untalented teenage girls around simply for 'eye candy' purposes? Of course all the creeps and weirdos are gonna come out to get their fantasy fix. This guy is just one that got caught. You can get there are many more like him, possibly thousands!
thepersoniamnow
Will it take the stalking of J-Pop Idols to get protection for regular women?
Maybe if the cops realise they have to protect idols from stalkers, they'll start treating women who report sex crimes more seriously as well.
Daniel Naumoff
Really? My praise for the 44 years old stalker (who did nothing wrong just yet) received positive rating? I will show myself out.
DaDude
He is arrested for stealing garbage so I have every right to call the police when the old neighbors snoop through my garbage looking to complain about me having a recyclable in there.
Dan Lewis
@Dadude lolz I doubt it, but if it were true, and you actually did it, don't plan on good relations with your neighbors for awhile! :D
Educator60
DaDudeToday 10:48 pm JST
"He is arrested for stealing garbage so I have every right to call the police when the old neighbors snoop through my garbage looking to complain about me having a recyclable in there."
Stealing garbage and looking through garbage to confirm that it has been sorted according to local regulations are not equivalent situations.
Dan LewisToday 05:23 pm JST
"Creepy perhaps, but I'm not sure "stealing" is appropriate here."
Actually it is. If you look at the regulations you will find that garbage/recyclables put out for collection are not just random stuff up for grabs.