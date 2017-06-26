44-year-old man arrested for stalking HKT48 idol group singer

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of stalking an 18-year-old member of idol group HKT48,a sister group of AKB48.

According to police, the suspect, Yoshio Nitta, whose occupation is unknown, is said to have driven by the singer’s apartment in Fukuoka City at a low speed four times between May and June. Fuji TV reported that Nitta was apprehended for violating the stalker regulation law.

The girl's family had previously consulted with Fukuoka police after they noticed that garbage placed outside their apartment disappeared and witnessed a suspicious car driving away.

Police said Nitta has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I adore her and thought I could meet her if I drove past her home.”

