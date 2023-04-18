45-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing father after being yelled at

Police in Hachioji, Tokyo, have arrested a 45-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 76-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Kaori Nezu is accused of stabbing his father Yoshihiro in both thighs and his right arm with a kitchen knife at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Nezu lived with his father and mother. The stabbing occurred after the father shouted at Nezu as he argued with his mother.

After the incident, Nezu’s mother called police. Yoshihiro was found unconscious and bleeding while collapsed on the floor. The victim succumbed to his wounds at a hospital early Monday morning due to loss of blood from six stab wounds to his body.

Police said Nezu has admitted to stabbing his father and quoted him as saying “I became enraged after my dad yelled at me.”

