crime

45-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing father after being yelled at

4 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Hachioji, Tokyo, have arrested a 45-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 76-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Kaori Nezu is accused of stabbing his father Yoshihiro in both thighs and his right arm with a kitchen knife at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. 

Police said Nezu lived with his father and mother. The stabbing occurred after the father shouted at Nezu as he argued with his mother. 

After the incident, Nezu’s mother called police. Yoshihiro was found unconscious and bleeding while collapsed on the floor. The victim succumbed to his wounds at a hospital early Monday morning due to loss of blood from six stab wounds to his body.

Police said Nezu has admitted to stabbing his father and quoted him as saying “I became enraged after my dad yelled at me.”

Another 40 something unemployed Manchin.

I think I meant to say manchild!

And one more time the magic words from the first paragraph, “unemployed” is the only explanation everyone needs to be happy with their own life. Doesn’t matter the actual story behind, he’s 45 and unemployed and that’s enough for Japan.

Japan Today please stop writing the occupation status only when the person committing a crime is unemployed. Some actual journalism would be welcome.

I would even understand he had a fight and due to the rage stabbed father one time, but six times?

Also it's common story nowadays due to the incompetence of politicians and the government more kids live with their parents.

Parents also are responsible as they should kick out their kids after they reached 18yo

