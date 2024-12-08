 Japan Today
crime

45-year-old man arrested over death of father who was Noto quake evacuee staying with him

CHIBA

Police in Kimitsu City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 78-year-old father who had been living with him since his home in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture, was destroyed by the Jan 1 earthquake.

Police said Minoru Okubo, a company employee, is accused of punching and kicking his father Seiichi at his apartment at around 7:40 p.m. on Dec 5, Fuji TV reported.

Okubo called 119 at around 9 p.m. and said his father had collapsed on the street in front of the apartment building and was unconscious. Seiichi was taken to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, and died on Saturday. The hospital notified police.

Police said Okubo has admitted to the allegation but has given no reason for assaulting his father.

