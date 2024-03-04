Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

45-year-old man arrested over father’s murder in Oita

OITA

Police in Oita City, Oita Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 73-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Michinori Tomioka, a newspaper delivery man, allegedly killed his father Kazuo on Sunday night, Kyodo News reported. Tomioka called 119 at around 1 a.m. Monday and said his father was unconscious. Kazuo was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police said an autopsy revealed the cause of death as suffocation. There were also visible injuries to Kazuo’s neck.

Police did not say whether Tomioka has admitted killing his father or not.

