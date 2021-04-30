45-year-old man arrested over mother’s murder

Police in Mibu, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 78-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Kimiko Kobayashi was beaten about the head and face several times by her son, whose name hasn’t been released, at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A neighbor heard a man shouting, and notified a nearby koban (police box).

Police rushed to the house and found Kobayashi lying on the living room floor. Her son was also there. Kobayashi was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the son has remained silent since his arrest and are planning to have him undergo a psychiatric examination.

© Japan Today