45-year-old man arrested over murder of 32-year-old ex-wife in Aomori Pref

Police in Misawa, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 32-year-old former wife.

According to police, Masanori Sasawatari, a local association staff member, stabbed his ex-wife Keiko Fukuda to death at a meat processing plant where she worked at around 10 a.m. on Aug 6, Fuji TV reported. The victim was taken to hospital where she died due to several stab wounds to her neck and chest.

Police said Sasawatari used a knife he picked up at his ex-wife’s workplace. After stabbing Fukuda, Sasawatari ran to another building, stabbed himself in the neck and stomach, then jumped from the second floor. He was taken to hospital where police arrested him on Thursday after he had recovered from his injuries.

Local media reported Friday that Fukuda had consulted police in late July about abuse directed at her by Sawawatari in messages posted on an internet bulletin board.

