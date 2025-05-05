 Japan Today
crime

45-year-old man in Kagawa Prefecture arrested for kidnapping teenage girl he met online

MIYAZAKI

Miyazaki Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping a minor he met on a social networking site.

According to police, Takuya Iwai, a resident of Takamatsu City in Kagawa Prefecture, whose occupation is unknown, allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl from Miyazaki Prefecture after becoming acquainted with her online, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Iwai lured the teen out of Miyazaki Prefecture around midnight on Saturday and took her to his residence in Kagawa Prefecture. She was not injured.

The girl’s parents contacted policer when they noticed she was missing.

