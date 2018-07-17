46-year-old man arrested after attempting to burn older sister to death

Police in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he tried to burn his 49-year-old sister.
According to police, the suspect, Manabu Ochiai, a company employee, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on Monday, when Ochiai, who lives with his sister, poured oil over his sister.
A neighbor called police after hearing a woman screaming. When police arrived at the scene, Ochiai was seen chasing his sister with a lighter outside their home. Ochiai could be heard yelling “I’m going to kill you.” He was apprehended before he could set fire to the oil.
According to reports from Atsugi police station, this was not the first time that police have been summoned to the Ochiai household due to trouble between the siblings.© Japan Today
7 Comments
Login to comment
gaijinpapa
That is so scary.
the amount of hatred in Japanese families is incredible.
lucabrasi
Sounds like a bizarre cry for help. I’m sure if he’d been absolutely determined, he’d have done it with a lot less fuss....
jcapan
the amount of stupid in this comment too
expat
"...not the first time that police have been summoned to the Ochiai household due to trouble between the siblings..." Let's hope it's the last. Lock him up.
Disillusioned
Wow! Today's family breakdown is a woozy! Why are siblings in their 40's living together? And, why the heck didn't she move out after the first time he went nuts? Nobody can help someone who won't help themselves.
lucabrasi
@Disillusioned
From what we’re told here, it could just have easily been the sister who went “nuts” last time.
Tokyo-Engr
This is just an awful crime.
@jcapan - I do agree the comment made is strange. I would change the statement about hatred in Japanese families to "the amount of hatred (or condescension) toward Japan in some of these comments is incredible"
I often wonder about who is moderating here. I see much more benign comments taken off this board but stereotypical, hateful comments with huge over-generalizations like the comment you are referring to left on. It baffles me.