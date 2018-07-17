46-year-old man arrested after attempting to burn older sister to death

Police in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he tried to burn his 49-year-old sister.

According to police, the suspect, Manabu Ochiai, a company employee, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on Monday, when Ochiai, who lives with his sister, poured oil over his sister.

A neighbor called police after hearing a woman screaming. When police arrived at the scene, Ochiai was seen chasing his sister with a lighter outside their home. Ochiai could be heard yelling “I’m going to kill you.” He was apprehended before he could set fire to the oil.

According to reports from Atsugi police station, this was not the first time that police have been summoned to the Ochiai household due to trouble between the siblings.

