46-year-old man arrested for killing father

FUKUI

Police in Fukui City have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 74-year-old father at their home on Sunday. 

According to police, Akio Sawada, a company employee, stabbed his father, Hiroyoshi, in the chest and stomach at around 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then called 110 and said he had stabbed his father with a kitchen knife.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sawada lives with his parents and his mother who was out at the time of the incident. Police said Sawada has so far given no motive for the crime.

