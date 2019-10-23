46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of stabbing mother to death

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested a 46-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his 70-year-old mother at their home.
According to police, Akihiro Ohashi stabbed his mother Akemi in the neck at around 5:30 p.m. at their home in Taihaku Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Akemi staggered out of the house, bleeding from her wound, and asked a neighbor for help. The neighbor called police. Akemi was taken to hospital where she later died.
Police said Ohashi, who was found at the scene of the crime, in blood-spattered clothes and with a knife, initially admitted to the charge but he has been rambling incomprehensibly since his arrest.© Japan Today
Vince Black
Rambling incomprehensibly. So he's had mental problems that went undiagnosed and he snapped. The stigma of mental illness in Japan has deadly consequences
fuzzylogic
As the Great Disillusioned, has mentioned before; paraphrased: " 1 out of 3" could be "undiagnosed" in our midst.