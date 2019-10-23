46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of stabbing mother to death

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested a 46-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his 70-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Akihiro Ohashi stabbed his mother Akemi in the neck at around 5:30 p.m. at their home in Taihaku Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Akemi staggered out of the house, bleeding from her wound, and asked a neighbor for help. The neighbor called police. Akemi was taken to hospital where she later died.

Police said Ohashi, who was found at the scene of the crime, in blood-spattered clothes and with a knife, initially admitted to the charge but he has been rambling incomprehensibly since his arrest.

© Japan Today