crime

46-year-old man arrested over death of 75-year-old mother

NAGASAKI

Police in Nagayo town, Nagasaki Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 75-year-old mother by stabbing her multiple times with a kitchen knife.

According to police, Hiroki Konishi called 110 just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday and said he had gotten into a fight with his mother and killed her, NHK reported.

When police arrived, Konishi was still at the scene. His mother was taken to hospital in Nagasaki, where she was pronounced dead about 90 minutes after arrival.

Police said the victim had more than 10 stab wounds in the chest and neck.

Konishi lived with his parents. His father was out at the time.

