crime

46-year-old man arrested over death of 80-year-old mother

MATSUYAMA, Ehime

Police in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 80-year-old mother at their home.

Police said Yosuke Tanaka is accused of stabbing his mother Hiroko in the neck and abdomen with a knife at around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, NTV reported. He also hit her on the head with a vase.

Hiroko was speaking with a city government employee on the phone at the time. The employee called police and said "I heard a sound as if she was being assaulted and then there was no response.”

Police rushed to the house and found the victim bleeding and collapsed at the front door. She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Her son, who was at home, was arrested on the spot. Police said he has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive for attacking his mother.

Local media quoted a neighbor as saying, “I often heard a man yelling from the house. The yelling was shocking to everyone in the area, but I guess we got used to it.”

