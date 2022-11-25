Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

46-year-old man arrested over indecent behavior with high school girl in car

CHIBA

Police in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old private high school teacher on suspicion of violating the child prostitution law after he allegedly had sex with a girl under the age of 18.

According to police, Masayuki Kurita met the girl for the first time at around 11 p.m. on June 29 and drove her in his car to a parking lot where he paid her 10,000 yen to have sex with him, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police quoted Kurita as saying he got to know the girl on social media and that he knew she was a minor.

The girl told a friend what she and Kurita and done and the friend consulted with police.

