46-year-old man arrested over mother’s murder

Police in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 70-year-old mother last month.

According to police, Masato Aihara, a part-time worker, suffocated his mother Takako, with whom he lived, with a futon in her bedroom on April 2, Sankei Shimbun reported. Aihara then called 119 and said his mother wasn't feeling well and had lost consciousness. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Aihara, who has admitted to the charge, was arrested on Thursday. He was quoted as saying he was worn out from looking after his mother who had dementia.

