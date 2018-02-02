46-year-old man arrested over murder of parents

Police in Moroyama, Saitama Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested an unemployed 46-year-old man on suspicion of killing his parents with whom he lived.

According to police, Mitsuo Sasaki strangled his father Shigeo, 74, and his mother Yukiko, 74, at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. He called police at 1 p.m. Thursday and said he had killed his parents.

Police went to the house and found Shigeo dead on the 2nd floor and Yukiko’s body on the first floor.

Police said Sasaki has admitted to strangling his parents with a towel as they slept and quoted him as saying he had planned to kill himself, too, but couldn’t go through with it.

