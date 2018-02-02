Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

46-year-old man arrested over murder of parents

4 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Moroyama, Saitama Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested an unemployed 46-year-old man on suspicion of killing his parents with whom he lived.

According to police, Mitsuo Sasaki strangled his father Shigeo, 74, and his mother Yukiko, 74, at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. He called police at 1 p.m. Thursday and said he had killed his parents.

Police went to the house and found Shigeo dead on the 2nd floor and Yukiko’s body on the first floor.  

Police said Sasaki has admitted to strangling his parents with a towel as they slept and quoted him as saying he had planned to kill himself, too, but couldn’t go through with it.

4 Comments
Selfish lazy slug. What happened?Did they cut off your Pachinko money and tell you to get a job? Or was helping to care for them and the house cutting into your video game time? Now instead of sponging off their pensions you'll be sponging off my taxes. Well you're going rot away the rest of your life in prison. But, because you killed your parents, you won't get the death penalty in Japan.

Brother killing brother, a guy burns his mother alive, now this guy murders both of his parents. What the hell is going on?

If I hear one peep of sympathy for this moron from any posters after this, I may just scream.

Problem is, after and exhaustive trial and appeal process, he will languish on Death Row (at taxpayer expense) until he dies of natural causes because the Japanese Justice Minister rarely (if ever) signs the execution order.

