crime

46-year-old man kills bedridden father, then tries to kill himself

4 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 46-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 81-year-old father.

Police said the suspect, Koji Suzukawa, who lived with his parents, has admitted to strangling his father Kiyoshi to death with a towel on Saturday afternoon, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then cut his own neck with a razor in the bathroom. His 77-year-old mother found them when she returned to their apartment at around 5 p.m. and called 119.

The two men were rushed to hospital where the father was pronounced dead. His son was in a stable condition Sunday and told police he wanted to end the suffering of his father who had become bedridden in early February and that looking after him was stressful. He also said he wanted to die, too.

Too sad, this man should have been in a facility that could care for him, but because of the costs involved the family has to carry the burden.

People reading along here had better get used to stories like this, they are going to keep increasing as society is ill-prepared for dealing with the problems associated with the every growing elderly among us!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

He just became bedridden a month ago, and you already killed him to end his suffering? jumping the gun a bit aren't we. More likely you didn't like the interruption to your lazy lifestyle.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@ yubaru - I would agree with your statement if it had been more than a month since they started cheering for him

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Caring not cheering dang ESL phone

0 ( +0 / -0 )

