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46-year-old woman arrested for allegedly killing 6-year-old son in Sapporo

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SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her six-year-old son.

Police said Yukimine Kamii, a part-time worker, is accused of strangling her son to death at their home in Teine Ward, Sapporo, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said Kamii called 110 at around 7:50 p.m. and said, "My child is dead. I killed him." 

Responding officers found Yuto in a state of cardiac arrest. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police said Kamii changed her statement and quoted her as saying, “I didn't kill my son."

Police said they believe only Kamii and her son were at home at the time.

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2 Comments
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Sanae has more important things to attend to than her own people killing each other because probably the welfare tap has been turned off so the corporation one can be turned on to full power.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

If this kind of small tragedy makes news in Japan, it means the country is actually super safe.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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