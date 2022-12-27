46-year-old woman arrested for stabbing 13-year-old son to death

Police in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 13-year-old son.

According to police, the woman took her third oldest son from their home at around 5 a.m. on Dec 25 and drove to a parking lot in nearby Otawara city, Kyodo News reported. Police said the woman then stabbed the boy in the chest several times with a knife, while in the car. About one hour later, the woman drove to a police station and turned herself in, saying she had just killed her son.

Police found the boy’s body in the front passenger seat. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the woman’s name. They said she has given no motive and that a psychiatric evaluation may be necessary.

The woman's husband and two other sons were asleep at home at the time of the incident.

