47-year-old man arrested for kidnapping high school girl

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 17-year-old high school girl after he took her to his home in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward and kept her there for six days following an online correpondence, police said Sunday.
According to police, Masakatsu Yamaguchi, an employee of a game development company, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I was hoping for a sexual relationship if all went well,” Fuji TV reported.
Police said Yamaguchi invited the girl, who lives in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, to his residence after reading a message she posted on a social networking site that said, “I’m thinking about running away from home.”
Yamaguchi suggested she come and stay with him. He drove to Utsunomiya early on the morning of Feb 18 and picked up the girl who stayed at his place until Feb 23.
Her parents reported her missing on Feb 18 after finding a message in her room, saying she was running away from home. Although the girl appears to have gone with Yamaguchi willingly, he has been charged with kidnapping, as she is a minor.
A police officer spotted her getting on a shinkansen train bound for Hakata, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Feb 23. She was taken into protective custody when the train arrived in Hiroshima. She was not harmed, police said.
Yamaguchi surfaced as a suspect after street surveillance camera footage showed the girl getting into his car in Utsunomiya. His name was also obtained from correspondence with the girl online.© Japan Today
Brian Wheway
I am glad to say that she has been found safe and unharmed, also its nice to see the J cops tracing here quickly, I mean to spot a girl getting onto a train, just think how many people get on and off a bullet train every day, its like looking for a needle in a hay stack, and I would like to know why was she heading for Hakata, and how did she afford it? as its not cheap. I know kids run away all of the time, but in this case she was lucky, and I hope that it has opened her eyes.
Nick in Japan
She went to his home on her own accord, so how the hell is that kidnapping?
Strangerland
It's not, it's 誘拐. Japanese and English are not one-to-one equivalents, and as such, sometimes terms aren't as applicable when translated between the languages. Don't get too hung up on it - it makes sense in Japanese, and it is the standard charge that is put onto people for these incidents. It doesn't sound right in English, but Japan is not an English speaking country, so it's all good.
Toasted Heretic
She's a minor, therefore it was kidnapping.
Luckily, it seems the guy did not take advantage of her.
Disillusioned
Just another sexually perverted and immoral middle aged Japanese creep!
sensei258
We've discussed this before. As the law is written (in Japan too) kidnapping also includes enticing them to go willingly.
Haruka
This is how jisho.org breaks down the characters
entice, lead, tempt, invite, ask, call for, seduce, allure
kidnap, falsify
誘拐
Noun, Suru verb
1. abduction; kidnapping; kidnaping
Goodlucktoyou
More has to be done to understand why she was so desperate to run away. Domestic violence, school bullying, sexual abuse???
but a 47 year old man trawling the internet for 17 year old girls...he should be kidnapped to jail.
Jonorth
Is this the same guy who had invited an 11-year old runaway to his house? I remember reading the article and the mentioned he had another girl there but they weren't yet sure is she was also kidnapped.
Jonorth
they and if, sorry about the typos!
Jonorth
Well I just found the post myself, and apparently that was another person. Creepy they happened so close together in time.
gogogo
I kind of agree..... yes it is super weird he picked this girl up but but unless he held her against her will I dont see the kidnapping charge!?
smithinjapan
Jonorth: I was actually wondering myself about that for a moment, but if I recall the young woman (I refuse to say "girl") in that incident was 19 (beside the 11-year-old). In any case, glad the young woman is okay. I hope that things at home can be worked out and she doesn't end up "kidnapped" again.