crime

47-year-old man arrested for setting fire to home

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 47-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of arson after a fire destroyed part of his mother’s house where he also lived.

According to police, the man’s 75-year-old mother ran to a nearby koban (police box) in Asahi Ward at around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday and said her house was on fire, Kyodo News reported. 

The blaze destroyed the second floor of the two-story wooden house before firefighters extinguished it. The building next-door was also partially destroyed by the fire. Nobody was injured.

Police found the woman’s son outside the house and said he admitted starting the fire. Police quoted him as saying he had been stressed out recently.

