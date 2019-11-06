47-year-old man arrested over attempted murder of parents

Police in Gose, Nara Prefecture, on Wednesday arrested a 47-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his parents.

According to police, Yasuhiro Morimoto stabbed his 81-year-old father and his 77-year-old mother at around 7 a.m. at the home where they all lived, Fuji TV reported. At 7:20 a.m., Morimoto called 110 and told police what he had done.

Police rushed to the house and found Morimoto’s parents with stab wounds to their stomachs. They were taken to hospital but their wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

Morimoto was quoted by police as saying he intended to kill his parents but he didn’t know why.

