47-year-old woman arrested for stabbing younger brother

Police in Osaka have arrested a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her 41-year-old brother with a butterfly knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:10 p.m. on Friday at the woman’s apartment in Hirano Ward while her brother was visiting her, Kyodo News reported.

Police said they received a call from the victim saying his sister had stabbed him. Police rushed to the apartment and found the victim with a knife wound to his abdomen. He was taken to hospital and his wound was not life-threatening, police said.

Police quoted the man’s sister as saying they had gotten into an argument and that she lost her temper after her brother kicked her leg. She admitted stabbing him but insisted she had no intent to kill, police said.

