crime

47-year-old woman arrested over attempted murder of boyfriend

1 Comment
KYOTO

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 47-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her 55-year-old boyfriend.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:55 p.m. on April 30 at the victim’s home, Kyodo News reported. Police said Haruka Tatehashi has admitted to the charge.

Police said Tatehashi attempted to kill her boyfriend, who is a male construction worker, by stabbing him in the head and neck with a knife. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said Tatehashi also sustained knife wounds and was taken to hospital. She was immediately arrested after being released from hospital on Tuesday. She was quoted by police as saying, “We got into an argument over a past cheating incident.”

1 Comment
I am waiting for my stab to the head which I know is coming. You do not exit a marriage with a Japanese woman unscathed...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

