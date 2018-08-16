Newsletter Signup Register / Login
48-year-old man arrested after mummified body of mother found in apartment

KANAGAWA

Police in Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday arrested an unemployed 48-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his mother after her mummified remains for were found at their apartment on Wednesday.

Police said Susumu Abe has admitted to killing his mother, who was in her 70s, last December, Fuji TV reported. Police said Abe wrapped the body in a towel and left it on the floor of her bedroom.

The body was found after an official from the city welfare office contacted police to say the office had been unable to contact the woman about her welfare payments for a long time. Police went to the apartment and found the woman’s remains.

Abe lived alone with his mother and has so far given no motive for killing her, police said, adding that they plan to upgrade the charge against Abe to murder.

