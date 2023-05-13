48-year-old man arrested for assaulting 73-year-old mother

Police in Niihama, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his mother at their home.

According to police, the man, who is an electrician, punched his mother in the face at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, local media reported. On Friday morning, the woman took a turn for the worse and she was taken to hospital. The hospital contacted police about a possible case of abuse.

Police said doctors told them the woman’s injuries will require about two months to heal.

Police said the woman's son has admitted to hitting his mother and quoted him as saying he lost his temper while they were having a heated argument.

