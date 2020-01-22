48-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of mother

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed his 80-year-old mother with a knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at their apartment in Ota Ward on Tuesday. Just before 1 p.m., a woman called 110, reporting that her older brother had attacked their mother with a kitchen knife, Sankei Shimbun reported. When officers arrived at the apartment, they found the victim bleeding from a knife wound to the neck. She was taken to hospital where doctors said her injuries are not life-threatening. The son was arrested at the apartment.

Media reports say that over the past 2 1/2 years, the victim had consulted with police 31 times regarding her son's domestic violence. Police said the son, whose name has not been released, will undergo psychiatric tests to determine if he is mentally competent to be charged.

