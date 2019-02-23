48-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing mother

Police in Saitama City said Saturday they have arrested a 48-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 75-year-old mother.

According to police, Hiroaki Fukai has admitted to stabbing his mother Yoshiko in the back with a fruit knife at their apartment in Kita Ward at around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then called 110 and said he had killed his mother.

Police rushed to the apartment and found Yoshiko unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she died due to loss of blood shortly after arrival.

Fukai and his mother lived alone. Police said he has so far given no motive for killing his mother.

