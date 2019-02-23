48-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing mother

Police in Saitama City said Saturday they have arrested a 48-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 75-year-old mother.
According to police, Hiroaki Fukai has admitted to stabbing his mother Yoshiko in the back with a fruit knife at their apartment in Kita Ward at around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then called 110 and said he had killed his mother.
Police rushed to the apartment and found Yoshiko unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she died due to loss of blood shortly after arrival.
Fukai and his mother lived alone. Police said he has so far given no motive for killing his mother.© Japan Today
sensei258
Before I finished reading the headline, I knew he was unemployed and living with her.
gaijinpapa
I’ve said it before, but if it isn’t already, this will happen frequently from now on.
It started with young men (boys) dropping out and staying home. And their mothers looked after them. Months turned into years and then decades.
When the mother can’t cook, clean and look after the darling he gets violent.
incredible waste of a life.
And yes I know about mental illness.
Most of these men should have been kicked out of home.
GW
Agreed GPapa!!
Cant grow up unless the kids are forced out of the nest, when I was done Uni & was home looking for work my old room was now Moms hobby room & I was on a cot in the basement beside the washing machine & dryer & the floor was slopped slight, AWFUL to sleep on!
Graduated Uni in spring & had my first CRAPPY apartment before summer & have never lived at home since. But NOW mom is always begging me to come home for a visit & a GOOD bed LOL!!!
sensei258
I have a 14 year old grandson who's already decided he's not going to school anymore. It's already just him and his mother in the apartment. But whenever I say anything about the situation and what it could turn into, I'm the bad guy.
Ricky Kaminski13
It starts with the devouring ( overprotective ) mother, and never ends well. Often in tragedy in either one or both parties.
A fruit knife in the back. There’s one for your morning Sunday coffee.
GW
Hopefully the kid gets back in school or a JOB & their own place!
The hikkikomori types are born but MADE, by their environments, ie stuck in their damned rooms! Get them out into the world and most will find their place in it!
Leave kids at home too long & odds of tragedy increases to a VERY high level as we are seeing in society today!