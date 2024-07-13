48-year-old man arrested over death of father

Police in Takajo, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 48-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 72-year-old father with whom he lived.

According to police, Nagayasu Suzuki is accused of stabbing his father Takao multiple times with a knife at around 7 p.m. on Friday, NHK reported. Another family member, who was out at the time, returned home and called 110.

Police said the victim had multiple stab wounds to his neck and other parts of his body.

Police said Suzuki has not given any motive for killing his father.

