 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

48-year-old man arrested over death of father

0 Comments
MIYAGI

Police in Takajo, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 48-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 72-year-old father with whom he lived.

According to police, Nagayasu Suzuki is accused of stabbing his father Takao multiple times with a knife at around 7 p.m. on Friday, NHK reported. Another family member, who was out at the time, returned home and called 110.

Police said the victim had multiple stab wounds to his neck and other parts of his body.

Police said Suzuki has not given any motive for killing his father.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel