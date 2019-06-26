Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

48-year-old man found dead in Osaka apartment

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka said Wednesday that a 48-year-old man was found beaten to death in his apartment on Tuesday.

The victim was found by police in his 9th floor apartment in Higashi-Sumiyoshi Ward at around 3:40 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, who worked as a janitor at a fitness center, had not shown up for work on Monday and Tuesday, so the gym notified police after being unable to contact him.

Police said the man, who lived alone, had been beaten about the head by a blunt object. He was lying face-up on a futon. A blanket covered the body up to the head. Police said he was wearing a T-shirt but was naked from the waist down.

The apartment showed no signs of having been ransacked, police said.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

A Guide to Japanese Condom Brands

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #36: Keep Calm and Curry On

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Traditional

Nebuta Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Women Dating Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack