48-year-old man found dead in Osaka apartment

Police in Osaka said Wednesday that a 48-year-old man was found beaten to death in his apartment on Tuesday.

The victim was found by police in his 9th floor apartment in Higashi-Sumiyoshi Ward at around 3:40 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, who worked as a janitor at a fitness center, had not shown up for work on Monday and Tuesday, so the gym notified police after being unable to contact him.

Police said the man, who lived alone, had been beaten about the head by a blunt object. He was lying face-up on a futon. A blanket covered the body up to the head. Police said he was wearing a T-shirt but was naked from the waist down.

The apartment showed no signs of having been ransacked, police said.

