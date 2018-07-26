48-year-old Niigata man uses teen’s family debts to force her into having sex with him

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man on charges of violating Japan’s Child Welfare Act when he was caught forcing a then-17-year-old girl into having sexual activities with him on two occasions.

According to police, the man approached the girl last November and then again this January, asking her if she was “willing to do anything to repay (her) family’s financial debts.” After which, he took her to a love hotel in Niigata city and had sex with her, Sankei Shimbun reported Thursday. The man, who had been a close acquaintance to the girl's family, was well aware that she was a minor.

Police also arrested the girl’s mother, who was apparently aware of the possibility that the man could sexually assault her daughter, but nevertheless willingly did not prevent it from happening.

The case surfaced when people close to the assaulted girl consulted police this June after learning what had happened to her.

