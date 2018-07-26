Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

48-year-old Niigata man uses teen’s family debts to force her into having sex with him

3 Comments
NIIGATA

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man on charges of violating Japan’s Child Welfare Act when he was caught forcing a then-17-year-old girl into having sexual activities with him on two occasions.

According to police, the man approached the girl last November and then again this January, asking her if she was “willing to do anything to repay (her) family’s financial debts.” After which, he took her to a love hotel in Niigata city and had sex with her, Sankei Shimbun reported Thursday. The man, who had been a close acquaintance to the girl's family, was well aware that she was a minor.

Police also arrested the girl’s mother, who was apparently aware of the possibility that the man could sexually assault her daughter, but nevertheless willingly did not prevent it from happening.

The case surfaced when people close to the assaulted girl consulted police this June after learning what had happened to her.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

With family like this she really is lucky to have friends like the one's who contacted the cops! Sounds like yakuza-type extortion!

Sounds to me like this girl has some decent and caring friends. If it had been an adult who contacted the cops, it would have been noted here, but since the names are not included, it is pretty safe to assume that the girls friends, who are also underage, really came through for her.

I just wish she could have gotten help BEFORE the fact and not after!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Anyone with even a cursory understanding of Japanese history knows that this has always been a thing.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Despicable people...

What happened to the debt?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

