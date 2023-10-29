Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

48-year-old woman arrested over attempted murder of man

NIIGATA

Police in Niigata have arrested a 48-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a man in his 50s on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. at the man’s apartment. Local media reported that the man called 110 and said he had been stabbed by a woman.

Police rushed to the scene and arrested the woman who was still at the apartment. The woman, who is a company employee, has admitted to the charge and was quoted as saying there had been trouble between the man and herself.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for a knife wound to his upper left arm.

Everyday in Japan seems like someone is trying to murder someone

