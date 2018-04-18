49-year-old man arrested for abandoning father’s corpse

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 89-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Masashi Kinoshita called police on Tuesday and said his father Michio had died at their apartment in Setagaya Ward, Fuji TV reported. When police arrived, they found the decaying remains of the man.

Kinoshita was quoted by police as saying his father “stopped moving around the end of February” and that he didn’t know what he should do because he was swamped with work.

He said he finally managed to take a leave of absence on Tuesday to contact police.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine how Kinoshita's father died.

