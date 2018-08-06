Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

49-year-old man arrested for killing 69-year-old mother

0 Comments
HAKODATE

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, said Monday they have arrested an unemployed 49-year-old man on suspicion of killing his mother at her home on Sunday.

According to police, Osamu Tanabe, who did not live with his mother Mieko, strangled her to death and then went to a nearby police box at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and said he had killed his mother, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police went to Mieko’s apartment and found her already dead. Tanabe has so far given no motive for killing his mother, police said.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog