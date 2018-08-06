49-year-old man arrested for killing 69-year-old mother

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, said Monday they have arrested an unemployed 49-year-old man on suspicion of killing his mother at her home on Sunday.

According to police, Osamu Tanabe, who did not live with his mother Mieko, strangled her to death and then went to a nearby police box at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and said he had killed his mother, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police went to Mieko’s apartment and found her already dead. Tanabe has so far given no motive for killing his mother, police said.

