crime

49-year-old man indicted for fatally stabbing his brother in Fukuoka Prefecture

FUKUOKA

The Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 49-year-old man on a charge of killing his 57-year-old brother by stabbing him at their home in Dazaifu City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

According to the indictment, Naomichi Toita, a security guard, is accused of stabbing his brother at least 100 times with two kitchen knives on the night of July 12, Sankei Shimbun reported. Knife wounds were found in the victim’s head, face, neck, back and chest.

Police said the victim called 110 at around 10:30 p.m., reporting that he had gotten into an argument with his younger brother and was injured. When police arrived, they found him lying near the entrance, covered in blood.

Toita was also injured and hospitalized. Police waited until he recovered before arresting him.

Police said Toita admitted to the charge and said there had been financial trouble between the two brothers.

