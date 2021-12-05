4th suspect arrested over fatal assault of man on building roof

Police in Tokyo have arrested a fourth suspect in the fatal assault of a 43-year-old man on a building roof terrace last month.

Aoi Kametani, 24, whose occupation is unknown, turned himself in at a police station on Saturday night, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kametani has denied the charge. He was quoted as saying he turned himself in after he heard he was on a nationwide wanted list.

The assault occurred at around 2:45 p.m. on Nov 27 on the roof of an 11-floor commercial building in the Kabukicho district in Shinjuku. A woman in an adjacent building called 110n and said a man was being beaten by a gang.

The victim was Akira Ujie, of unknown occupation. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said three suspects, Juki Sekiguchi, also of unknown occupation, and the two others, aged 18, were identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage of people who went in and came out of the building around that time. They were arrested the next day.

Police said they are questioning Kametani about his relationship with the Ujie and the other suspects.

