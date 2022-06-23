Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

5,000 peaches stolen from Yamanashi orchard

YAMANASHI

Approximately 5,000 peaches were stolen this week from an orchard in Fuefuki City, Yamanashi Prefecture, just before they were due to be picked.

Police said they received a call from a grower at around 3 p.m. on June 21 who noticed that around 5,000 peaches were missing, local media reported. The peaches are a variety called Misaka Hakuho. The value of the stolen fruit was estimated at 1.5 million yen.

Police said tire tracks were discovered on white sheets placed underneath the peach trees to reflect sunlight and improve the fruit’s coloring. Additionally, the tire tracks were found near the orchard’s entranceway.

Famers typically harvest the peaches by carefully plucking the fruit from the branches. However, tree branches at the crime scene were broken, with peaches still attached to some of them. Leaves were also scattered about.

Police said there have been a series of peach thefts reported since June in Fuefuki and Yamanashi city, with losses estimated at 3.87 million yen.

¥300 per peach! The thieves are not going to get anywhere near that amount. Then they have to split the spoils between however many crooks were involved... Doesn't seem worth the risk of prison or deportation back to South East Asia.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

