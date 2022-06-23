5,000 peaches stolen from Yamanashi orchard

Approximately 5,000 peaches were stolen this week from an orchard in Fuefuki City, Yamanashi Prefecture, just before they were due to be picked.

Police said they received a call from a grower at around 3 p.m. on June 21 who noticed that around 5,000 peaches were missing, local media reported. The peaches are a variety called Misaka Hakuho. The value of the stolen fruit was estimated at 1.5 million yen.

Police said tire tracks were discovered on white sheets placed underneath the peach trees to reflect sunlight and improve the fruit’s coloring. Additionally, the tire tracks were found near the orchard’s entranceway.

Famers typically harvest the peaches by carefully plucking the fruit from the branches. However, tree branches at the crime scene were broken, with peaches still attached to some of them. Leaves were also scattered about.

Police said there have been a series of peach thefts reported since June in Fuefuki and Yamanashi city, with losses estimated at 3.87 million yen.

