Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

5 arrested for shinkansen ticket fraud; damage may total ¥300 mil

0 Comments
OSAKA

A Japanese and four Chinese nationals have been arrested for allegedly using other people's credit card data to purchase shinkansen train tickets online, police said Monday, with the damage possibly totaling to more than 300 million yen.

The suspects include Zhang Xiyu, a 28-year-old Chinese citizen with no fixed address, and Yoshisuke Hayashida, a 55-year-old Japanese company executive living in Kobe. They have been sent to prosecutors.

About 140 million yen in damage has been confirmed in the case that the police have established, but the total could be larger, with around 780 people's credit card information likely to have been unlawfully used.

The five, in collusion with others, are believed to have purchased bullet train tickets on the websites of West Japan Railway Co and Kyushu Railway Co, and printed the tickets out at JR Shin-Osaka Station and elsewhere between February and April.

The police suspect that the five were using cards that contained other people's information. Hayashida allegedly bought the stolen tickets from the four other suspects and sold them to ticket resellers.

The five were arrested on suspicion of theft and unauthorized creation of electronic or magnetic records.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

A Japanese …

Lock him up.

and four Chinese nationals

Deport them and ban them for life.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Toyota City in Autumn: 5 Must-See Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Karatsu Kunchi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Shimin no Mori (Country Forest)

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Educational Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Roses: A History & Growing Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Tenant Fees To Look Out For While Renting In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Tattoo-Friendly Onsens In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Japanese Black Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Is a Japanese Language School Better Than Self-Study?

GaijinPot Blog

Motomachi Stone Buddha

GaijinPot Travel