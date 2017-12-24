Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

5 bicycles torched in succession in Saitama

4 Comments
SAITAMA

Five bicycles were torched one after the other during a one-hour period early Sunday in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, a passerby noticed a bike on fire in a parking lot outside an apartment building at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. About 20 minutes later, four other bicycles in a nearby condo parking space were also set alight.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and spot the person or persons responsible.

© Japan Today

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Find out more!

Taxes suddenly got interesting with the Furusato Nozei incentive scheme

en.furumaru.jp

View More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Who burns bicycles, and how long could that take anyway?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Lump of coal to this guy.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

in europe its cars. we are lucky.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

sensie, I was thinking the same thing - tires and seat are all that's flammable, and even then, you'd need a hell of an accelerant.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Tofuya Ukai: A Dining Oasis Underneath Tokyo Tower

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

The Last Weekends: Savvy’s Guide To A Perfect End Of 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Present Tense: Grammatically Correct Japanese Gift Giving

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Food & Drink

Recipe: Hosomaki And Gunkan Sushi For Holiday Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Akasakayama Park

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Savvy’s Women Of The Year: 11 Inspiring Leaders We Met In 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Paint it Black

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya