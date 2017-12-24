5 bicycles torched in succession in Saitama

Five bicycles were torched one after the other during a one-hour period early Sunday in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture.
According to police, a passerby noticed a bike on fire in a parking lot outside an apartment building at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. About 20 minutes later, four other bicycles in a nearby condo parking space were also set alight.
Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and spot the person or persons responsible.© Japan Today
4 Comments
sensei258
Who burns bicycles, and how long could that take anyway?
yokohamarides
Lump of coal to this guy.
Goodlucktoyou
in europe its cars. we are lucky.
Laguna
sensie, I was thinking the same thing - tires and seat are all that's flammable, and even then, you'd need a hell of an accelerant.