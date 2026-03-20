5 die in multivehicle accident inside tunnel in Mie; truck driver arrested

Five people were killed after an accident early Friday involving four vehicles inside an expressway tunnel in Mie Prefecture, local authorities said.
A truck is believed to have crashed into two vehicles and a trailer ahead at a section in Kameyama of the Shin-Meishin Expressway at around 2:20 a.m. and caught fire. The five dead were apparently in the passenger cars, which were also set ablaze, according to police and the local fire department.
The driver of the truck, who was later arrested, and the trailer in front were not injured, the authorities said.
At the time of the accident, the section was congested due to construction work about one kilometer ahead that was restricting car traffic.
An emergency call made to the fire department reported that a truck had crashed into a line of vehicles stuck in traffic.
Truck driver Mitsuyo Mizutani, 54, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by negligence, the police said, adding that she has admitted to the allegation.© KYODO
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Spitfire
RIP.
i feel we take every for granted and complacent is the cause of many accident.
dido
It's tragic.
I've always been wary of Jp truck drivers after seeing their reckless and arrogant driving.
Stay well clear.
garypen
It reminds us that life can end at any time through no fault of our own. So, maybe we should live every day as if it's our last. Or, at least treat our loved ones as if we may never see them again, and never part in anger.