5 die in multivehicle accident inside tunnel in Mie; truck driver arrested

Investigators examine the site of a multivehicle accident that killed five people on a section of the Shin-Meishin Expressway in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, on Friday.

Five people were killed after an accident early Friday involving four vehicles inside an expressway tunnel in Mie Prefecture, local authorities said.

A truck is believed to have crashed into two vehicles and a trailer ahead at a section in Kameyama of the Shin-Meishin Expressway at around 2:20 a.m. and caught fire. The five dead were apparently in the passenger cars, which were also set ablaze, according to police and the local fire department.

The driver of the truck, who was later arrested, and the trailer in front were not injured, the authorities said.

At the time of the accident, the section was congested due to construction work about one kilometer ahead that was restricting car traffic.

An emergency call made to the fire department reported that a truck had crashed into a line of vehicles stuck in traffic.

Truck driver Mitsuyo Mizutani, 54, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by negligence, the police said, adding that she has admitted to the allegation.

© KYODO